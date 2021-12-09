Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lantheus has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lantheus by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

