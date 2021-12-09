Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

PBLA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,807. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

