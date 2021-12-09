Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 12,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

