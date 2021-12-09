Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $112.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.90 million and the highest is $114.84 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $367.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 95,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Frontline by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

