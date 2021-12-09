Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post sales of $12.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.65 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $45.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $45.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.25 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

GAMB opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.