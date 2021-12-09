Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post sales of $12.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.65 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $45.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $45.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.25 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

GAMB opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

