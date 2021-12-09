Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

