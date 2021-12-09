Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 649.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 894,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

PVG opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.