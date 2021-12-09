Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $4.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $605.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $614.09.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

