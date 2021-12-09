Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Basf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

