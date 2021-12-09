Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,956,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $3,855,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.