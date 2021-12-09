Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Hold

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:FTK opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

