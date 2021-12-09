Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. 97,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

