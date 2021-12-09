Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Hold

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

