Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

