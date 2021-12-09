Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to “Hold”

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 1,121,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

