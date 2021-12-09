Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Buy”

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of CPK opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

