Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Buy

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CNSP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

