Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Buy

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

