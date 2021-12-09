Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to “Buy”

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SES stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

