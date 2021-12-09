Zacks Investment Research Upgrades View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

VIEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. View has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in View by 15.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in View by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in View by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

