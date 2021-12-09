Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00347460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

