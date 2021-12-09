Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $158.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

