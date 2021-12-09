Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.