Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.56 million.Zscaler also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $11.05 on Thursday, reaching $300.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,396. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.09 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.11.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

