Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 100 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 952,560 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

