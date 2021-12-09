Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 549,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

