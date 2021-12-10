-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OPK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 64,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,145. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after buying an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

