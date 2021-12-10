-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

COCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,938. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

