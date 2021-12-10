$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

