$0.10 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 313,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,278. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

