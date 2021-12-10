$0.10 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LUNA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,418. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 million, a PE ratio of -884.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

