-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

