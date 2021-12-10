-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

