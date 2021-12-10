$0.49 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

