$0.49 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.