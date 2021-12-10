-$0.74 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

