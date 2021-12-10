-$0.74 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
