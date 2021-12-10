$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

BPRN stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

