$0.91 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.68. Verso posted earnings of ($1.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

VRS stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Verso has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Verso by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

