-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RYTM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,687. The company has a market capitalization of $508.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

