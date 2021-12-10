$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.57. 18,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,586. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.06.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

