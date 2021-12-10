100 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 324.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200-day moving average of $795.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

