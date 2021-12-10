$121.87 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $121.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $474.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $475.54 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $475.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.