1,255 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in HP by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 12.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

