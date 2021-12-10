$128.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $492.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 588,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.