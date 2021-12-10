1,500 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.46 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

