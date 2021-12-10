$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 11,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.