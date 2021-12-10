156,260 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.40. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 0.85 and a one year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

