1,765 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS opened at $28.06 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.