1,790 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

