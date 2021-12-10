180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $18,125.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

