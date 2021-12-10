180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $18,125.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.
Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
