$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post $189.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $739.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,627. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

